Nokia Just Leaked Another Brand New Windows Phone

In a leaked promotional video that hit the web yesterday, Nokia advertised a new Windows Phone called the Lumia 900.



It doesn’t look like it’s made from the same sleek unibody polycarbonate as the Lumia 800. It appears to have a larger 4-inch screen, Gizmodo observes. The Lumia 800 only has a 3.7-inch screen.

The video is definitely real, seeing as it looks almost identical to the Lumia 800 promo videos Nokia has produced. No word yet on a release date or any specs.

See below for the full video, which is still on YouTube:

