Here's What It's Like To Use Nokia's Stunning New Windows Phone [VIDEO REVIEW]

We reviewed the Nokia Lumia 800 last week, but you need to see this phone in action to truly grasp the effect it’s going to have on the smartphone industry.



From the unibody polycarbonate casing to the vibrant screen, the Lumia 800 is a stunner.

But at the end of the day, is it “almost there” like most Windows Phones we’ve tested? Watch the video below to find out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.