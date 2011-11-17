Nokia's New Flagship Windows Phone Smashes Pre-Order Records On Orange U.K.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Orange U.K. hasn’t even begun its marketing efforts for the Nokia Lumia 800, but pre-orders have been off the charts compared to past Nokia launches, WinRumors reports.The phone went on sale Wednesday in the U.K.



Nokia smartphone pre-orders may not seem common here in the U.S., but across the pond, the Nokia N95 and Nokia 5800 handsets were huge sellers.

The Lumia smashed pre-order records set by both of these devices. One contributing factor might be Orange’s offer to give anyone upgrading to the Lumia a free Xbox 360.

