HANDS ON: Nokia's Head-Turning New Flagship Windows Phone Is Here

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
Today we got our hands on Nokia’s brand new Lumia 800 Windows Phone device, and we’re very impressed.It’s about the same size as an iPhone, soft to the touch, and features an ultra-vibrant “Clear Black” AMOLED Screen.
But really, it just looks like a new, more flavorful kind of smartphone in an age where iPhones and Androids are made of black/silver chunks of metal or plastic.
Some new phones even have Kevlar tacked onto their backs. We aren’t buying it. The Lumia 800 evokes old “candy bar” phone nostalgia, but with enough power underneath to do just about anything.
If any device can revive Windows Phone and shock it back into any kind of mind share with consumers, it’s this device.
The left side of the phone is devoid of any buttons whatsoever. You'll want to take a bite out of it.
The bottom of the phone features only a speaker grille that has individually drilled holes so the grille could be smaller.
The top of the device has a SIM slot on the left and a flip-open mini-USB charging port on the right.
The most important app exclusive to the Lumia 800 is the Nokia Drive app, which compares to Google's GPS turn-by-turn navigation.
On the far right is Nokia's new mid-range Lumia 710 device, which has a TFT screen and different design.
So that's it, Windows Phone's last best hope. Nokia is planning an enormous marketing push this winter and spring.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.