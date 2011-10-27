HANDS ON: Nokia's Head-Turning New Flagship Windows Phone Is Here

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Today we got our hands on Nokia’s brand new Lumia 800 Windows Phone device, and we’re very impressed.It’s about the same size as an iPhone, soft to the touch, and features an ultra-vibrant “Clear Black” AMOLED Screen.



But really, it just looks like a new, more flavorful kind of smartphone in an age where iPhones and Androids are made of black/silver chunks of metal or plastic.

Some new phones even have Kevlar tacked onto their backs. We aren’t buying it. The Lumia 800 evokes old “candy bar” phone nostalgia, but with enough power underneath to do just about anything.

If any device can revive Windows Phone and shock it back into any kind of mind share with consumers, it’s this device.

