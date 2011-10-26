LEAKED: Nokia's Big Windows Phone Announcement For Tomorrow Morning

At Nokia World tomorrow, Stephen Elop plans to unveil the Nokia Lumia 800 and the Nokia Lumia 710 Windows Phones, WinRumors reports.



The Lumia 800 (high end) and Lumia 710 (mid range) will be available in some European markets this November, and will likely launch in the United States sometime early next year.

Nokia could announce a few more phones at Nokia World, but it’s unlikely considering the amount of leaks we’ve seen about these two devices in particular.

See below for the screenshot of the new devices, and check in with us tomorrow morning for all the announcements from Nokia World (it starts at 4 a.m. Eastern).

Photo: via WinRumors

Photo: via WinRumors

Photo: via WinRumors

