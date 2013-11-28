Nokia Has A New Version Of Its Most Popular Windows Phone

Nokia launched a new smartphone today called the Lumia 525.

Engadget discovered this phone in a regulatory filing earlier this month, but Nokia surprised everyone with a quiet unveiling this morning. The phone appeared in a product page found on the main website.

The Lumia 525 is a direct descendant of the most popular Windows phone in the company’s arsenal, the Lumia 520. The features include a 5 megapixel rear camera and a 4 inch screen.

On the outside, the device looks just like the Lumia 520. On the inside, The Verge’s Tom Warren points out is where the difference is.

Nokia has bumped up the memory storage to 1GB of RAM to deal with the issues that arose for the 520’s 512 MB of RAM for certain apps and games.

The page for the new Lumia lists only Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific as selected regions for shipping. Engadget mentions that the phone is not going to arrive in the U.S. or the U.K. according to its Nokia sources.

While news regarding this Windows phone could change in the next few months, Nokia seemed to be fond of the 520 and stuck to the adage of “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Check out the video below of what else the Lumia 525 has to offer.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.