Nokia Is Trying To Sell Its New Tablet By Making Fun Of The IPad

Nokia just released a new tablet called the Lumia 2520 and it thinks it’s better than the iPad Air.

In a new commercial, the smartphone and tablet maker mocks the most recent promo for the iPad Air where the Apple created object is called “lighter than air.”

Throughout this video, the actors criticise the various features found on Apple’s tablet.

We first saw the video on The Next Web.

In September, Microsoft bought Nokia in order to start producing these products in house. Since Microsoft made a similar video like this to promote its unpopular Surface tablets, Nokia may have wanted to imitate them in order to boost sales for the Lumia. You can watch the full video below.

