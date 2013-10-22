Here's The World's First Giant-Screen Windows Phone, The Nokia Lumia 1520

Nokia The Nokia Lumia 1520.

Nokia announced today the world’s first giant-sized Windows Phone, the Lumia 1520.

The Lumia 1520 will have a 6-inch screen, which makes the phone’s display a full inch larger than Samsung’s Galaxy S4 and two inches larger than Apple’s iPhone 5S.

It’s also the first phone to take advantage of the newest version of Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8 software, which has been designed to work on giant “phablets” (part phone, part tablet).

The newest version of Windows Phone 8 has a few other tweaks like improved multitasking and a driving mode that limits the notifications you receive while in the car. You can learn more about the newest version of Windows Phone 8 right here.

Like most of Nokia’s recent Lumia phones, there will be a lot of focus on the camera. The Lumia 1520 will have a 20 megapixel camera plus a dual flash for better lighting in low-light settings. Many agree that Nokia’s phones take the best photos, and this device should be no exception.

Other than that, there aren’t many surprises. The Lumia 1520 can do just about everything else other Windows Phone 8 devices can do. It just gives you a bigger screen to do it all on.

No word on pricing or launch date, but Nokia says the Lumia 1520 will be available in the U.S. this year.

