Here's The First Photo Of Nokia's New Windows Phone With A Giant Screen

A photo of Nokia’s next smartphone, the super-sized Lumia 1520, leaked this morning.

The image comes from @evleaks, a Twitter user who accurately posts photos of gadgets before they launch.

A few gadget writers have reported on the 1520 before, but this is the first time we’ve actually seen it. Nokia is expected to formally announce the phone later this month, but that could change following the news that Microsoft plans to buy Nokia’s phone business for about $US7.2 billion. There have also been rumours that Nokia will introduce a Windows tablet this fall.

The Lumia 1520 is said to have a 6-inch screen that can play HD video. It’ll also run Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8 smartphone operating system.

Here’s the photo of the Lumia 1520:

