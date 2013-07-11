AT&T Posted A Video Of Nokia's Next Big Smartphone Before It's Even Been Announced

Steven Tweedie

Nokia will announce its new Windows Phone today, the Lumia 1020. But AT&T seems to have jumped the gun on today’s news by posting a demo video of the device.

Here’s what you need to know.

  • The Lumia 1020 will be formally announced today.
  • It’s running Windows Phone 8 as its mobile operating system.
  •  It sports a 41 megapixel camera.
  • The Lumia 1020 allows for 6x zoom while recording 720p HD video.

You can check out a video of the smartphone below.

