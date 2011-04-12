Nokia Is About To Fire Thousands Of People Because Of Its Microsoft Deal

Photo: Nokia

Nokia is going to fire thousands of people, especially in R&D, because now Microsoft makes most of its software, at least according to union leaders quoted by Bloomberg. Nokia disputes the figures but doesn’t deny future layoffs.The layoffs would have to be gradual because Finland is highly unionized.



It makes sense: if Nokia stops building and maintaining software platforms, the people building and maintaining software platforms have to go. And in a sense, if Nokia R&D had been better, the company wouldn’t have had to fire its CEO and jump into Microsoft’s lab.

But it’s still yet another sign of Nokia’s demise as the smartphone king. Layoffs are always bad for a company’s morale and worsening morale is one of the last things Nokia needs right now.

