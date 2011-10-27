Nokia Is Planning Wacky Stunts To Push Its New Windows Phones

Nokia will pull wacky stunts like setting up fake saunas at bus stops, having people dressed as Windows Live tiles running through traffic, and staging DJ sets on sidewalks to push its new Lumia Windows phones.



At today’s Nokia keynote in London, marketing VP Steven Overman took the stage to explain the company’s marketing strategy for the Lumia.

He said the goal was to drive demand — “even lust” — for the new phones, and that Nokia is targeting 25 year olds with its communications strategy. That doesn’t mean that Nokia is ONLY trying to reach younger users, but “if we aim for the 25 year olds in each and every one of you, we reach the broadest commercial target.”

Because that group is so savvy about marketing, it’s not enough to reach them via traditional advertising. So Nokia is doing these crazy real-world tricks in hopes that younger users will take pictures and then share them with their friends.

Overman said “These amazing everyday experiences will form a path, a journey, to the moment of truth. And that’s the store.”

As CEO Stephen Elop explained, once users get to those stores, they will find a lot of Nokia Windows Phones to test out — the company is putting “more seeding devices in the hands of retail professionals than we’ve ever done in our history.”

The marketing campaign will be called “The Amazing Everyday.”

You can watch the entire keynote here — it’s not embeddable — and Overman starts around 73:00.

