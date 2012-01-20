In Saudi Arabia, 7 Of Their 10 Most Beloved Brands Are Non-Islamic

Photo: Emirates.com

It’s different in Saudi Arabia, but not that different as far as the Saudis’ shopping carts are concerned. They may live in a strict Islamic monarchy where women can’t vote or drive, but they also like chocolate, iPhones, and French designer fashion labels.Only three of the 10 best-liked brands in the country are Arab or Islamic brands. The rest are Western or Asian — a reflection of the nation’s imported consumer goods culture (and its own failure to create a domestic manufacturing base).



Weirdly, just like the Americans, Apple was only the Saudis’ 10th favourite brand.

From January to December 2011, the market research firm YouGov BrandIndex continuously sampled 2.5 million people online to create a “Buzz score,” based on consumers’ response to questions such as, “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

The results represent the strength of these brands based on consumer sentiment and “buzz” over the period.

