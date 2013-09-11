Nokia And Microsoft Are Already Making Fun Of The New IPhone On Twitter

Almost immediately after Apple announced the new iPhone, Nokia UK — and by extension Microsoft, which runs Windows Phone on Nokia and just bought the Nokia smartphone business — tweeted a jab aimed at its rival:

In 20 minutes, it was retweeted 7,000 times.

Here’s an image of the iPhone 5C, which, like Nokia, embraces colour:

The iPhone 5C pic.twitter.com/Zk1t78q3ji

— Tim Bradshaw (@tim) September 10, 2013

The ad campaign for the Nokia Lumia has revolved around Apple and Samsung bashing, so the tweet is hardly a surprise.

The speed, however, was impressive but also emblematic of the immense social media pressure for brands to engage in instantaneous, real time marketing.

Seconds after the royal baby announcement, for example, brands tweeted out cutesy brand messages to piggyback on the event.

