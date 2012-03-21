Nokia Has Invented Tattoos That Vibrate When Your Cell Phone Rings

Photo: Mafia Today

Nokia wants to patent a special magnetic ink that can vibrate based on commands from your phone.The ink can be applied to some sort of wearable thing that adheres to the skin, reports Unwired.



But wait, it gets weirder. Nokia envisions the day when people wouldn’t want to bother with detachable skin-based ring tones. They may want to permanently tattoo them to their bodies.

The patent covers that too.

