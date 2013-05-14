This Is Nokia's New Flagship Windows Phone: The Thin, Aluminium Lumia 925

Nokia officially launched its new flagship Windows Phone, the Lumia 925, at a press event Tuesday morning in London.



We first saw the news on The Verge.

The Lumia 925 body sports a metal frame, plastic back, and glass screen.

Similar to the Lumia 920, a phone that launched exclusively on AT&T last year, the Lumia 925 comes with a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. Though some carriers will offer up to 32GB.

But the Lumia 925 is much thinner and lighter than the Lumia 920. The newest flagship phone weighs 139 grams compared to 185 grams. And the Lumia 925 is 8.55mm thick compared to 10.7mm thick.

Previous reports suggested the Lumia 925 would sport a 41 megapixel camera. But it has an 8.7 megapixel camera, and a 1.2 megapixel forward-facing camera.

Nokia will start selling the phone in the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and China in June. The U.S. launch is expected to follow shortly after.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.