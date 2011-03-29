Nokia Execs Go Missing For Two Months Every Year

Not a Nokia employee

Every year, Apple starts selling an updateded iPhone in July.You’d imagine executives at the world’s biggest mobile phone company, Nokia, would be working their butts off during that month, dealing with an annual seismic shift in their space.



You would imagine incorrectly.

According to Adam Greenfield, a design consultant who spent two years with Nokia, July is the month executives at the company always check out – until September.

“In mid-July, Nokia House is a ghost town,” Greenfield tells Bloomberg BusinessWeek.

“If you need a decision and the key person’s at the summer cottage? Forget it. You’ll resolve that issue in September. It’s something that hampers their agility.”

No kidding. According to the same Bloomberg BusinessWeek article, Apple gets 3X more revenue per employee as Nokia and HTC gets 2X.

