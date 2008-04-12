Nokia Exec: Mobile TV Stalling (NOK)

Add Nokia (NOK) to the list of companies lamenting lower-than-anticipated interest for mobile TV services. “Roll out is slower than also we anticipated a couple of years ago,” Niklas Savander, head of Nokia’s Internet services unit, told a conference in Helsinki, Finland, Reuters reports.



Nokia has been for years promoting television broadcasts to mobile phones and its digital video broadcasting handheld (DVB-H) technology won EU support earlier this year, but only a few operators in Europe have opened any TV broadcasting services.

“We have seen that there are multiple segments who are not interested in the broadcasting, but rather in downloads,” Savander said.

We assume that means people are interested in downloading video to their phones (or to their computers to “side-load” onto their phones) to watch later, versus a live, pre-programmed stream. If so, that’s good news for Apple (AAPL) iTunes-like services. And more bad news for companies like Qualcomm (QCOM), whose CEO Paul Jacobs admitted last month that his mobile TV offering, MediaFlo, isn’t attracting much attention, either.

In general, we’re attracted to the idea of watching some video on our phones. But we think bite-sized, on-demand “snacks” make much more sense than long-form, broadcast programming.

