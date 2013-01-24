Nokia's Next Windows Phone Will Have An Awesome Camera

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Nokia is plugging away at its next high-end Windows Phone for 2013, and The Verge reports it’ll have a special camera sensor called PureView that will let you take great photos.The phone is codenamed “EOS,” according to the report, but we’re guessing Nokia will probably stick with a variation of “Lumia” once the device launches.



Nokia will also use aluminium for the body of the phone instead of plastic, the report says.

