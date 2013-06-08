The Tech World Is Flipping Out Over Nokia's New 41 Megapixel Camera Phone

Members of the tech press are flipping out over a leaked video of a new Nokia phone that sports a 41 megapixel camera.



What’s so special about this thing?

It has a physical shutter like a regular camera and an optical zoom. Most smartphone cameras use a digital zoom, which can make the image look blurry the more you zoom in.

The 41 megapixel stat is also impressive, but megapixels are pretty meaningless unless you want to print out a giant version of your photos. Megapixels refer to the size of an image, not the quality. For most people, the standard 8 megapixel camera on smartphones is enough.

It’s unclear when Nokia will release this phone, but take a look at the video anyway. It comes from a site called VizLeaks.

