Nokia Cuts In Half The Price Of Its Super-Microsoft Phone, The Lumia 900

Nokia is cutting the price of a Lumia 900 smartphone to $50, down from $100, on a contract, the company announced this weekend.This is yet another sign that Nokia’s partnership with Microsoft has not revived either of the two companies. Last week Nielsen reported Samsung and HTC have sold more Windows-based phones in the U.S. than Nokia. And Horace Dediu analysed some smartphone data and concluded Nokia may have only sold 330,000 Lumias in fourth months.



Add it all up, and you get a price cut to move the phones out the door. It won’t make a difference. Over a two-year contract, $50 isn’t much. (It’s just $2 a month.) If people wanted the phone, they would have paid $100 for it.

There’s another reason Nokia’s cutting the price of the Lumia 900. Microsoft made the phone obsolete at the end of June when it announced Windows Phone 8. The Lumia 900 won’t be able to upgrade to Windows Phone 8.

