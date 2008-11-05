Nokia Cuts 600, Trims Research centre (NOK)

Layoffs come to Nokia (NOK), the world’s biggest mobile phone maker: The Finnish company will cut some 600 jobs, especially in sales and marketing. Nokia will also cut back at its long-term R&D centre, where it “plans to sharpen its focus on fewer but stronger research areas.”



Nokia still has by far the biggest global mobile phone market share — 38% in Q3 — but competition is increasing, especially for high-end smartphone devices, where Apple (AAPL) and RIM (RIMM) are expanding their efforts.

See Also:

Battered Nokia Offers Glimmer Of Hope, Margins Hang On

This Winter’s Smartphone Wars Are Set: Who’s Going To Win?

Nokia Unveils New Touchscreen Phone, Vows To Beat RIM In Mobile Email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.