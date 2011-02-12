Nokia CEO Stephen Elop Tweet Fights With Google Exec Vic Gundotra

Nokia’s decision to team up with Microsoft was tipped by a tweet from Google executive Vic Gundotra earlier this week. He derisively wrote, “Two turkeys do not make an Eagle”. (As in, Microsoft and Nokia stink on their own, and with stink together.)



In response to that, Elop tweeted, “Two bicycle makers, from Dayton Ohio, one day decided to fly.”

A weird analogy since Nokia is the world’s biggest mobile phone maker, and Microsoft is the world’s biggest software maker. Elop’s tweet suggests Nokia and Microsoft are in separate businesses trying to win mobile, no?

Regardless, it’s fun to see these guys tweet fighting. Let’s hope its just the start of a good rivalry.

Photo: Twitter/Vic Gundotra

Photo: Twitter/Stephen Elop

