Nokia CEO Says A New Windows Phone Is Coming Soon

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop told Reuters that the company plans to release a new phone running the next version of Microsoft’s Windows Phone software in the “relatively near term.”The comment comes just weeks before Nokia plans to hold its trade show in Helsinki on Sept. 5. Many expect the company to unveil the next generation of its Lumia line of Windows Phones at the event.



But it’s likely the new Lumia won’t arrive until after Apple launches its new iPhone on September 12. Microsoft’s new version of Windows Phone software, called Windows Phone 8, won’t be ready to ship until later this fall. We’re guessing that means the launch of Nokia’s next flagship phone is still in limbo.

