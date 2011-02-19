Nokia CEO Elop Sold All Microsoft Shares Yesterday

Photo: Wikipedia

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop said he has sold all his remaining Microsoft shares yesterday and purchased 150,000 shares of Nokia, according to Reuters.Elop joined Nokia from Microsoft in October, and according to Daily Finance, he had more than 130,000 shares worth more than $3 million. His holdings caused some speculation that he was actually a “Trojan horse” planted by Microsoft to secure the world’s largest phone maker as a partner for Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 platform, which launched in November. Elop also considered switching Nokia to Google’s Android OS, but chose Microsoft’s platform in the end.



The sale has not been recorded with the SEC yet.

Elop mentioned the sale in a meeting with Finnish journalists. He also predicted that prices of Windows Phone hardware would drop quickly, claiming that he received some concessions from Microsoft to help get hardware prices down.

