Nokia Calls Its New E7 "Beautiful," Too Bad It Runs On Symbian

Photo: Gizmodo

Reminding us of the Communicator from yesteryear, Nokia described the E7 as being “beautiful and all business, and despite being big, it’s very thin this time,” when showing it off at Nokia World.The 4-inch touchscreen uses the new ClearBlack Display for darker blacks and brighter colours, and a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, the phone is aimed at business users—yet still has the full host of Ovi services and apps. Microsoft Exchange support is included, obviously, but they haven’t compromised on entertainment features, such as the HDMI port and Dolby Digital Plus Surround Sound.



It measures 13.8mm thick and has an 8MP camera capable of shooting 720p video, plus 16GB of memory to store it all on. [Nokia]

