Nokia C3-01 ; Now in Gold!

Nokia seems to have lost faith in Vertu. The erstwhile leading cell phone maker is now even dropping its normal range of phones into the luxury market by giving them a gold plating. Designed exclusively for Eastern European and Middle Eastern markets, it brings together the popular Nokia C3-01 Touch and Type with a luxury 18-carat gold plating, ceramic-feel keymat and a matching theme.



The Nokia C3-01 Gold Edition has already started shipping in selected markets, and will extend to more in coming weeks, and, without local taxes or operator subsidies, will cost around €220.

The Gold edition is updated with a 1 Ghz processor as well as a 2.4 inch QVGA display. On the back, there’s a 5-megapixel camera with flash. There’s also a MicroSD card slot for up to 32GB of extra storage space. Unfortunately, the device runs Symbian based Series 40 (once state of the art , but now extinct) so we could not in good faith recommend the handset to you. However Nokia has woken up to the fact and is working with Microsoft to set things right.

The Rich Times

