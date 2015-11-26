Nokia is getting back into the smartphone game -- here's what its new phone could look like

Nokia hasn’t been making its own phones since early 2014 when Microsoft acquired the Devices and Services part of its business for $7.2 billion (£4.7 billion).

Earlier this year, Nokia confirmed that it would be returning to the smartphone market in 2016 and here’s a render that shows what the device could look like:

GSMArena The Nokia C1.

Little is known about the C1 besides the render above. The device appears to be running Android (in the foreground) and Windows 10 Mobile (in the background). It’s unclear if Nokia is making two versions of the phone — one with Android, one with Windows — or one phone that runs both. Nokia has previously made an Android phone that looked like a Windows phone.

Business Insider has reached out to Nokia to confirm more details about the device. We will update the post when we hear back.

