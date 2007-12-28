Nokia Blows Game-Service Release Again

Nokia has again had to delay the launch of its N-gage mobile gaming service, further hurting its incipient “Ovi” Internet services brand. Nokia dominates the mobile market, but its late entry into the sexier Internet services market (music, gaming, etc.) has, in the U.S. market, anyway, made it look like a boring incumbent about to get flattened by Apple and the iPhone.

Nokia will sell 400-500 million handsets worldwide next year, vs. the 10 million Apple is hoping for and 15 million or so for Research in Motion. NPD puts its market share in the smartphone market at 11%, vs. 35-40% for the handset market overall.

