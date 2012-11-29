Nokia Wants To Ban Any BlackBerry That Does Wi-Fi

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Calling to mind the patent dispute between Apple and Samsung, Nokia is now seeking to block the sale of pretty much all of RIM’s BlackBerry line, reports Computerworld.Nokia is arguing that it has a patent on the ability to join a wireless network and that RIM’s devices infringe on that.



Specifically, Nokia says that RIM “is not entitled to manufacture or sell products compatible with the WLAN standard without first agreeing with Nokia on the royalty to be paid for its manufacture and/or sale of subscriber terminals compatible with such standards.”

WLAN, or wireless local-area networking, is better known as Wi-Fi. While some older RIM phones like the BlackBerry Storm lacked Wi-Fi, it’s pretty much standard in recent models.

RIM and Nokia signed a patent deal in 2003, but Nokia argued that the patent in question wasn’t covered by that deal. The dispute went to arbitration, and Nokia’s now trying to enforce the result of that arbitration, according to Computerworld.

