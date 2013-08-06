Nokia Bashes The IPhone's Camera Using Apple's Advertising Style

Nokia has a new ad attacking Apple’s iPhone.

It takes the ad style Apple used recently to advertise its camera, then spins it around to say the camera on the Lumia 925 is much better than the camera on the iPhone 5.

The ad is pretty good, but we doubt many people will see it, or care about it.

The reason people buy iPhones, not Windows-based Nokia phones isn’t about the camera.

It’s about the software and the apps, both of which are better on the iPhone.

