LEAKED: This Could Be The First Prototype Of Nokia's Android Phone

Nokia has been reportedly working on an Android phone for months.Twitter user Evleakshas been posting alleged renders of this device, but a new image has surfacedon a Twitter account called Seamissuclaiming to be the first look at the engineering prototype.

Codenamed Normandy, the device was supposedly going to be a cheap entry-level phone. While this still could be the first image of the smartphone in its early testing phase, there’s not much to get excited about.

Last week, pictures illustrating the user interface of the phone surfaced showing that it could come equipped with a custom version of Skype and a new dialer screen.

Previous reports have indicated Nokia developed this while it was being acquired by Microsoft. However, there’s little chance that Nokia will ever release an Android phone since it will soon be part of Microsoft. Instead, it will likely focus exclusively on Windows Phone devices.

