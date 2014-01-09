LEAKED: Here's The Android Phone Nokia Was Working On Before Microsoft Bought The Company

Rumours revolving around Nokia’s Android phone continue today with a new leaked image that shows the device’s user interface.

@Evleaks, a twitter user notorious for posting leaks about different devices, tweeted this image of the phone’s alleged user interface.

The screens show various features like lock screen notifications, a new dialer screen, and a possible custom version of the Skype app.

Codenamed Normandy, Nokia was working on this secret project while Microsoft was purchasing the company. Chances are pretty good though that this phone will never launch. It’d be a huge shock if Microsoft’s own smartphone company decided to make a device running a rival operating system like Android.

