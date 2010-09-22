Nokia Using Android Would Be Like “Pee In Their Pants,” Says Outgoing Smartphone Boss

Nokia’s outgoing smartphone boss, Anssi Vanjoki, tells the FT using Android software on Nokia phones would be taking a short solution for a long term problem.



The FT reports he, “likens mobile phone makers that adopt Google’s software to Finnish boys who “pee in their pants” for warmth in the winter. Temporary relief is followed by an even worse predicament.”

If Nokia just took on Android’s software, it would be a hardware company competing in a crowded space against Motorola, HTC, LG, and others.

Nokia has to make better software if it wants to stand out and return to big profits.

