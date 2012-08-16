Nokia And Microsoft Will Announce A New Windows Phone On September 5

Steve Kovach
Nokia CEO Stephen Elop watches his old boss Steve Ballmer at CES in January.

Invites are going out today for a joint Microsoft and Nokia event in New York.The event is almost certainly for a new phone from Nokia powered by Microsoft’s next mobile operating system called Windows Phone 8.

Windows Phone 8 won’t be ready until this fall, so it’s likely Nokia’s won’t have too many solid details on the new phone. 

However, this could be a great opportunity to get a more detailed look at some of the user-facing features coming to Windows Phone 8.

