Nokia And Microsoft Will Announce A New Windows Phone On September 5

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
Invites are going out today for a joint Microsoft and Nokia event in New York.The event is almost certainly for a new phone from Nokia powered by Microsoft’s next mobile operating system called Windows Phone 8.
Windows Phone 8 won’t be ready until this fall, so it’s likely Nokia’s won’t have too many solid details on the new phone.
However, this could be a great opportunity to get a more detailed look at some of the user-facing features coming to Windows Phone 8.
