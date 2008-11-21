Nokia Adds Lotus Notes To Take On RIM (NOK)

Nokia (NOK) promised last month to to exceed BlackBerry-maker RIM (RIMM) in mobile email capability. Now we learn more of their plans: A deal with IBM (IBM) to access Lotus Notes from Nokia’s smartphones.



Reuters: Nokia said thanks to the new software more than 80 million users of its smartphones can access IBM’s Lotus Notes email. In September Nokia signed a similar deal with Microsoft, the leading corporate email provider.

“With this partnership we are able to mobilize close to 90 per cent of corporate emails without any extra investments from corporations,” Ilari Nurmi, VP at Nokia, told Reuters.

It’s a smart move for Nokia, and may help the company sell more high-margin smartphones to corporate customers. But putting Lotus email on a Nokia phone won’t have an impact on consumer sales.

