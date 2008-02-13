Nokia Adds Google To Mobile Search (NOK, GOOG)

Nokia will work Google’s search engine into its Nokia Search application on mobile phones it sells worldwide, the companies announced today at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.



This is a good deal for both sides: Nokia’s phones get the most popular search engine, and Google teams up with the world’s largest phone manufacturer. Last year, Nokia sold 440 million phones in more than 100 countries, taking 38% of the global market — by far the biggest player.

The problem: Like Nokia’s deal with Facebook, carriers ultimately control which software apps wind up on the phones they sell. So if the carrier wanted to — for instance, if it had an exclusive search deal with another company — it could easily strip the software off the phone. (Consumers can still install it themselves at any time.)

Google is late to the party: Nokia Search already includes Yahoo, Baidu, Microsoft’s Windows Live search, and Russian search engine Yandex.

