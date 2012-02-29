Here Are a Bunch Of Eye-Popping Photos Taken With The World's Most Powerful Camera Phone

Natt Garun
By far, one of the most talked about gadgets to come out of Mobile World Congress is the Nokia 808 PureView and its 41 MP camera.The camera is also capable of shooting in standard resolutions of 3, 5 and 8 megapixels in low-light conditions. 

Nokia has released unedited sample high resolution images at 38 megapixels, and the results are as impressive as you’d imagine.

A photo of a female rock climber in South Africa

At full resolution, you can even see the light stains on her pants

More rock climbers in South Africa

Did you initially notice all the design on this lady's bandana?

Lower lighting photo taken in Cape Town

In full resolution, the climber's muscles are much more defined

A sample of a photo taken in a shallow depth of field

Zoom in and you can see all the details in this colourful rope

