Here Are a Bunch Of Eye-Popping Photos Taken With The World's Most Powerful Camera Phone

By far, one of the most talked about gadgets to come out of Mobile World Congress is the Nokia 808 PureView and its 41 MP camera.The camera is also capable of shooting in standard resolutions of 3, 5 and 8 megapixels in low-light conditions.



Nokia has released unedited sample high resolution images at 38 megapixels, and the results are as impressive as you’d imagine.

