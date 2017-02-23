Here's how much the reborn Nokia 3310 could cost

Shutterstock The original, 17-year-old, iconic Nokia 3310.

At the end of this month, the iconic Nokia 3310 will be reborn.

And the modern remake of the 17-year-old brick-lick phone will reportedly retail for around $A81.80, according to VentureBeat which first reported on the phone’s relaunch.

It’s being launched in Barcelona at the mobile industry conference Mobile World Congress, according to the VentureBeat report.

But it’s not clear when or whether it will launch.

The 3310 is reportedly one of four Nokia handsets the Finnish company HMD Global — which has exclusive rights to market phones under the storied Nokia brand — will be announcing at the event.

Android-powered devices — the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 (which launched in China in January) — will reportedly retail for $203.85, $271.40, and $337.60, respectively.

An HMD Global representative declined to comment on “rumours or speculation.”

Business Insider will be reporting live from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2.

