Nokia is reportedly planning a relaunch of the iconic 3310 and people are freaking out about it

In 2000 Nokia released an ordinary phone with no name, just a model number, the 3310. It was a basic mobile phone that could handle calls, simple texting, had an amazing battery life, and compared to today’s smartphones it seems nearly indestructible. A new rumour that’s suggested Nokia will reintroduce the phone later this month at Mobile World Congress has people pretty excited.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.