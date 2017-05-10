The Nokia 3310 goes on sale in the UK on May 24

Nokia has announced that its new version of the Nokia 3310 will go on sale in the UK on May 24 for £49.99.

The company announced during the Mobile World Congress technology conference in Barcelona in February that it’s releasing an updated version of the classic Nokia 3310 phone that will include a camera as well as “Snake.”

The relaunched phone will go on sale at UK retailers including Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone, Nokia said in a press release.

Here are the features of the new Nokia 3310, via Nokia:

Technical Specifications • System: Dual band 900/1800 MHz • Available as single SIM (microSIM) • Software platform: Nokia Series 30+ • Dimensions: 115.6 x 51.0 x 12.8mm • Weight: 79.6 g (including battery) • Display: 2.4” curved window colour QVGA (240*320) • Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5mm AV connector Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM • Camera: 2Mpxl camera with LED flash • MicroSD card support up to 32GB* • LED torchlight Operating times • Standby time: up to 31.0 days • Talk time: up to 22.1 hours • MP3 playback up to 51.0 hours • FM radio playback up to 39.0 hours

