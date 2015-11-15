American college student studying abroad in Paris was among those killed Friday

California State University, Long Beach student Nohemi Gonzalez was among those killed in the attacks in and around Paris on Friday night that left 129 dead and 352 injured, according to a statement from the university.

Gonzalez, from El Monte, California, was a junior studying design. She was in the middle of a semester studying abroad at Strate College of Design in Paris. The particulars of her death are not available at this time.

CSULB will hold a vigil for her Saturday at 4 p.m.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Long Beach State University student Nohemi Gonzalez. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this sad time,” President Jane Close Conoley said in the statement.

“Our university stands with our nearly eighty foreign exchange students from France as they struggle with this tragedy. We will extend all support necessary to comfort them. We will also extend support to all students, faculty and staff who are in need.”

There were conflicting reports about her age, with some reports saying she was 23 and others saying she was 20.

Three other CSULB students that were in Paris on the study abroad program are unharmed, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Confirming sad news that @CSULB student Nohemi Gonzalez was killed in the #ParisAttacks. Heartbroken beyond words. https://t.co/NK9m23oKeK — Jane Close Conoley (@PresConoley) November 14, 2015

#NohemiGonzalez identified as an American student killed in the #ParisAttacks. Prays go out to her and her family pic.twitter.com/wbH6NgMfA5 — Chris Essner (@ChrisEssner) November 14, 2015

