Don't Believe Porn Addiction Is Real? Check Out These Numbers

A Reddit community called NoFap wants you to rethink your relationship with Internet pornography. And they’re not the only ones — Project Know, a drug, and alcohol rehab program, gives you its rundown on porn addiction and how the NoFap community “reboots” from it.

This infographic lays out some biological reasons why Internet porn can be a serious problem for some and gives you an overview of NoFap.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.