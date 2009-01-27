Noels Not Letting This Madoff Thing Stop The Party

Our good friends at Guest of a Guest, New York’s premiere society page for the internet age, get the scoop that the daughter of Walter Noel is hosting a fancy party at one of New York’s most prestigious private clubs.



From GofaG:

Everyone knows that a socialite’s best defence is to throw a party. Times are rough, things are not looking to good? no worries, a good fête can be all you need to turn things around! At least if you take a page from Marisa Noel Brown‘s playbook, who may very well have taken a page from her father Walter Noel‘s playbook, namely bouncing back in style post $7.5billion dollar Madoff losses.

Walter Noel, you’ll recall, founded the Fairfield Grenwich Group, which raised billions of dollars from investors that it dumped into Bernie Madoff’s ponzi scheme. Doubles is a kind of pseudo-country club for cityfolk socialites, described byt the New York Times as “a redoubtable red-decorated private club in the belly of the Sherry Netherland Hotel at 59th Street and Fifth Avenue.” It was founded in 1975, and has been dsecribed as “an old guard kind of place indigenous to a sense of native New York, genteel, and rooted in traditions of the past.” Just the sort of place the Noel’s love, apparently.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.