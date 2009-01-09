Society Columnist: Noel Son-In-Law Mocked My German Princess Wife For Flying Commercial

Finally! We were wondering when society columnist Taki would get into the Walter Noel/Madoff fray. Well, the day has come.

The colourful writer, an extraordinarily wealthy Greek shipping heir, writes and does as he pleases, no matter what. He’s not a fan of the Noel clan, a few of whom he knows from Gstaad, the swish Swiss ski resort that makes Aspen look like Hunter Mountain by comparison.

Anyway, in his column he talks about how next time he’s there in Gstaad—particularly at Gstaad Palace, the Yacht Club, or the Eagle Club—the staff shouldn’t be alarmed if he gets into fisticuffs with one of the Noels or Michael de Picciotto, of Union Bancaire Privée, which also steered money to Madoff. Taki also bemoans the fact that there weren’t more suicides among those who ran feeder funds.

Here’s an anecdote about Andres Piedrahita and Mrs. Taki, Princess Alexandra von Schönburg, an Austrian and German princess:

Spectator: Piedrahita, a short, loud man, is married to one of Walter Noel’s daughters, Noel being the top recruiter for Madoff’s fund, along with Jacob Ezra Merkin, in the Fairfield Greenwich Group, a fund of funds that also worked as a ‘feeder fund’ for Madoff. Walter Noel used his sons-in-law as recruiters, finding suckers for Madoff’s schemes…

The last time Piedrahita saw the mother of my children in Geneva airport he remarked how surprised he was that she was flying commercial. Now that’s what I call a gent. He is at present lying low.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.