Just What They Need: Now The Irish Government Is Crumbling

This is exactly not what Ireland needs right now: a political crisis.



IrishTimes:

Independent Galway West TD Noel Grealish has said he is withdrawing his support for the Government over proposed health cuts in the western region.

The former Progressive Democrats TD, who has backed the Fianna Fáil-Green Party Coalition since 2007, spoke out during the summer against the cuts.

ForexLive observes that the ruling party’s majority is down to just 4 seats, so they’re hanging by a thread.

Meanwhile the Irish market is sliding again, even while markets are generally drifting higher.

