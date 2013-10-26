These amazing pumpkin carvings are the best you'll see this Halloween

Harrison Jacobs
Noel Dickover/Fantasy PumpkinsNeed some ideas for pumpkin carving this Halloween?
  • Nonprofit worker Noel Dickover is a master pumpkin carver that has been featured by numerous media organisations.
  • He began carving in 1997 and since has learned how to make increasingly elaborate carvings of everything from a Death Star to scenes from Game of Thrones.
  • His pumpkins are likely the most intricate jack-o’-lanterns you will see this Halloween season.

When Counterpart International project director Noel Dickover isn’t working on initiatives to get people more involved in social change, he carves pumpkins.

He’s become well known as a master pumpkin carver and has been featured on NPR, Wired, and a number of local news organisations.

In years past, he’s created a to-scale replica of R2-D2 and the Death Star, which was named Wired’s Geekiest Pumpkin in 2007.

It all began when his brother found a pumpkin carving guide in 1997. Intrigued, Dickover decided to make his own patterns and begin carving. His kids went crazy for it, especially when he carved a pumpkin with Star Wars’ Darth Maul on it. Since then, it’s become a family tradition and, over time, his carvings have become more elaborate.

On his website Fantasy Pumpkins, Dickover and his entire family post incredible and detailed carvings of everything from superheroes to horror monsters. Dickover may be the ringleader of Fantasy Pumpkins (and the only one doing pumpkins weighing more than 150 lbs), but his family members sure can hold their own when it comes to carving.

Every year, a few thousand people come to see the pumpkin carvings in front of Dickover’s house. He does a Death Star pumpkin every year.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

Dickover and his family often like to do current pop culture carvings like this one of Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones.”

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

To make a carving, Dickover usually starts by making a pattern on Photoshop. To do that, he takes an image and converts it to three colours.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

The image must be three colours because there are only three ways to carve —cutting all the way through, taking the pumpkin skin off, and leaving the skin on.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

Sometimes the process of converting an image to a pattern that Dickover can take more than ten hours.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

Once he has the pattern, he transfers it to the face of the pumpkin and begins carving.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

Dickover adds texture to his carving by using a variety of wood carving tools, like chisels, gouges, v-tools.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

Larger, more elaborate carvings like this “Star Wars” battle can take between 15 and 30 hours to carve.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

This zombie carving took Dickover 12 hours because of the difficulty in making the pattern in the background and carving the three separate zombies.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

For this carving, Dickover didn’t use a pattern. Instead he traced only the outside of the Cerberus dog and free-handed the details.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

Dickover free-handed this orc jack-o-lantern, which he says was more of a sculpture than a carving.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

Dickover also free-handed this carving of a dragon and castle, using the natural grooves in the pumpkin as guides.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

The Dickovers like to do a collection of horror-themed jack-o-lanterns every year. It is Halloween after all.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

Dickover’s son Justin carved this pumpkin of Freddy Kruger. Justin has been carving since he was seven years old.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

Justin also carved this zombie pumpkin. Justin and his sister Sarah usually combine to carve around 30 pumpkins.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

Dickover and his family often carve as many as 50 pumpkins a year.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

