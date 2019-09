Irish Minister for Transport and member of parliament Noel Dempsey had his office vandalised last night.



As a member of the Fianna Fáil party, Dempsey is linked to the now in doubt bailout of the country by the IMF and EU.

Check out more photos at RTE.ie >

via Broadsheet.ie

Photo: RET.ie

via Broadsheet.ie

Photo: RET.ie

