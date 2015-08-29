Noel Biderman is resigning as CEO of Ashley Madison

Noel Biderman is resigning as CEO of Avid Life Media, the parent company of Ashley Madison, following a devastating hack that leaked tens of millions of users’ details online.

STATEMENT FROM AVID LIFE MEDIA — August 28, 2015

Effective today, Noel Biderman, in mutual agreement with the company, is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of Avid Life Media Inc. (ALM) and is no longer with the company. Until the appointment of a new CEO, the company will be led by the existing senior management team

This change is in the best interest of the company and allows us to continue to provide support to our members and dedicated employees. We are steadfast in our commitment to our customer base.

We are actively adjusting to the attack on our business and members’ privacy by criminals. We will continue to provide access to our unique platforms for our worldwide members.

We are actively cooperating with international law enforcement in an effort to bring those responsible for the theft of proprietary member and business information to justice.