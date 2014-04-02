HOUSE OF THE DAY: Software CEO Sells Modern San Francisco Home For A Record Price

Last month, Versity Software CEO and co-founder Bruce Gilpin and his partner, pilot Paul Moreno, sold their modern home in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighbourhood for $US6.75 million.

According to Sotheby’s International Realty, which handled the sale, it was the most expensive home ever sold in Noe Valley.

The four-bedroom home is ultra-modern, with incredible city panoramas, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That sale price blows past the neighbourhood’s average home value of just under $US1.5 million, calculated by Zillow.

Versity is a data storage software company.

