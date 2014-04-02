HOUSE OF THE DAY: Software CEO Sells Modern San Francisco Home For A Record Price

Paige Cooperstein
Noe Valley 1Sotheby’s International Realty

Last month, Versity Software CEO and co-founder Bruce Gilpin and his partner, pilot Paul Moreno, sold their modern home in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighbourhood for $US6.75 million.

According to Sotheby’s International Realty, which handled the sale, it was the most expensive home ever sold in Noe Valley.

The four-bedroom home is ultra-modern, with incredible city panoramas, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That sale price blows past the neighbourhood’s average home value of just under $US1.5 million, calculated by Zillow.

Versity is a data storage software company.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home has a modern, angular facade.

It has nearly 6,000 square feet, coming out to a cost of about $US1,138 per square foot.

A wall of windows offers sprawling views of San Francisco.

The home has an open floor plan.

The dining room bleeds into the living room.

Large windows carry through the kitchen and casual dining area.

The kitchen is built for cooks, with plenty of storage space and a prep island with a sink in the center.

The home even features a wine cellar.

Here's a view of the home's private backyard.

The front balcony is a great place for entertaining.

